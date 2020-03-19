Families putting holiday lights back up to spread cheer during coronavirus pandemic

People in Calgary, Pittsburgh and beyond are spreading the message of holiday cheer to help liven up their homes for their children and neighborhood during this time of quarantine. There have been social media posts encouraging people to join in and put up their holiday decorations.
What if we all put our Christmas lights back up? Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity.— Lane Grindle (@lanegrindle) March 15, 2020
Lane Grindle, a broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers, posted on his Twitter account: "What if we all put our Christmas lights back up? Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity."
Since then, people have joined in on the fun, sharing photos of their decorations going up to lighten the mood.
My Christmas lights are back on, cause this is what I need right now. ☘️🎄 pic.twitter.com/buOl0cTNDq— Pam Swan (@prairieswan) March 18, 2020
My youngest son was bored today and said, "can we put Christmas lights on our tree outside to cheer us up?" Great idea buddy. Lights are on tonight as a sign of hope and the sweet mind of my 10 year old. #Rhodeisland #hope #lovemysons #Christmas #Cumberland pic.twitter.com/qhVjeuLc02— Mike Griffin (@rhodyknowsbest) March 16, 2020
My mom thinks people should start putting up Christmas lights in their windows to remind each other that there is still life & light while we #StayTheFHome.— Michael 🎧 (@quickbear) March 16, 2020
I think she’s on to something.#DoingMyPartCO #CoronavirusUSA #LightsForLife pic.twitter.com/XHxDyORAcS
A friend just shared that an elderly neighbor came to her house and asked her husband to turn on the Christmas lights because there's so much darkness and scariness now. So, there are bright dancing Christmas lights now on in their neighborhood. #coronakindness— Lisa St. Regis (@LisaStRegis) March 15, 2020
Done pic.twitter.com/d4HfNaY56Z— Dreamflower (@dreamflower127) March 17, 2020
Aren't they beautiful! pic.twitter.com/jgmF78mVhl— Lisa St. Regis (@LisaStRegis) March 15, 2020
Watson Louisiana is in! pic.twitter.com/iEu5MTWmIE— Amanda Boudreaux (@Aboudreaux13) March 18, 2020