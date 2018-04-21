STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Grieving family members and friends gathered Friday night at the scene of a deadly fire in Studio City as they struggled to comprehend the devastating loss.
"It's just I'm trying to have closure to make sure that was really my son. It's been a week and a day since the last time I spoke and saw my baby," mother Donna Hill said.
DeVaughn Carter, 28, was one of two people killed in a fire at Top Notch Recording Studios on Cahuenga Boulevard last Saturday. His friend, 30-year-old Michael Pollard Jr., also lost his life.
Two other people, including a 15-year-old girl, were critically burned. The man accused of setting the fire is 28-year-old Efrem Demery, a friend of the two men who died.
"It's senseless over, what, a fight? Really. It's not even that serious. Why would you do this? DeVaughn didn't have anything to do with this. At the wrong place at the wrong time," Carter's aunt, Latonya Lewis said.
Authorities said Demery got gasoline from a Chevron across the street and then set the building on fire. Carter and Pollard were in one recording studio, while the other two victims were in a different one.
Carter's mother said the hardest part of the tragedy was telling Carter's 8-year-old son he would never see his father again. She said those gathered at the scene wanted to remember Carter for the amazing man he was.
"He was a fun, loving person, always laughing, which is what I'm going to miss. He didn't like confrontation. He was just loving," Hill said.
Demery remains behind bars and held without bail. He is due in court on May 17.