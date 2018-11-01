DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME

Fast facts about daylight saving time

EMBED </>More Videos

Set a reminder for 2 a.m. Sunday and check out these fast facts about daylight saving time.

As the saying goes, it's just about time to "fall back." This weekend, we'll be turning our clocks back as daylight saving time ends for the year.

So set a reminder for 2 a.m. Sunday and then check out these five fast facts about daylight saving time.
  1. It's daylight saving time, no "s." (Because we're saving daylight.)

  2. By act of Congress, beginning in 2007, daylight saving time begins in the United States on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.

  3. Every state in the U.S. observes daylight saving time except for Hawaii and most of Arizona. The American territories of American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands also do not observe daylight saving time.

  4. The most recent state to change its daylight time policy was Indiana, which adopted the use of daylight time state-wide in 2006.

  5. Don't worry, we'll be "springing ahead" in just a few months. Next year's daylight saving time begins on March 11.
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worlddaylight saving timewatercooler
Related
TIPS: How to 'spring forward' with ease this weekend
DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME
Daylight saving got you down? These states have no time change
CA to vote on ending daylight saving time in November
Plan to end Daylight Saving Time moves forward in Calif.
How daylight saving time can affect your health
More daylight saving time
SOCIETY
Daylight saving got you down? These states have no time change
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Harbor City mom of 7 nominated for ABC7's 'Pay It Forward' contest
Dia de los Muertos celebrations in SoCal
More Society
Top Stories
Driver charged with killing girl, 11, in Boyle Heights taco stand crash
Trump: US troops at border should treat rocks as 'rifles'
The right foods, vitamins can keep eyes healthy
LASD: Suspect takes woman hostage after being shot by deputy
2 women wounded in Tujunga drive-by shooting
Uber driver accused of attempted kidnapping arrested in Santa Monica
Dodgers president, GM field questions about Kershaw
Skeleton of man missing for 57 years found by son in basement
Show More
Google employees walk out to protest treatment of women
Migrant caravan must walk as Mexico ignores demand for buses
Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Van Nuys
Suspect fleeing police crashes into car carrying 5 children in Watts area
More News