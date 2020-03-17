Coronavirus

Coronavirus Impact: Store shortage fears trigger violent fight at San Francisco Safeway

SAN FRANCISCO -- While there are shortages of toilet paper, pasta and cleaning wipes at grocery stores nationwide, there seems to be no problems finding videos documenting such shortages, or the 'panic buy' chaos that ensures.
[Ads /]
Weekend shoppers rushed to clear out stores fearing for the worst from the coronavirus pandemic. At one San Francisco Safeway, those fears boiled over.

A shopper tweeted a video of a small but violent fight that broke out. You can hear a shopper saying, "Take that, you bunch of losers!"

One shopper screamed, "Take that, you bunch of losers!" followed by the sound of merchandise smashing on the floor.

"I went to Safeway today to get something small and a violent fight broke out that led to people throwing wine bottles clear across the store," the person who posted this video said.

"People are in hysterics right now and it's getting more and more unavoidable."
[Ads /]
Luckily, no injuries were reported.

Shoppers have been packing stores ever since President Trump declared a national emergency last week due to the coronavirus.

Bay Area counties have progressively ordered bans on public gatherings of various sizes, due to the latest recommendations by the CDC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycdcsafewayillnessfightcoronavirusu.s. & worldstate of emergencyvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Bay Area residents react to self-isolation recommendation
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
Fears over coronavirus fuel panic buying at Bay Area stores
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE: Treasury secretary says Trump wants to send Americans checks 'in next 2 weeks'
Here's what athletes are doing around the globe amid the coronavirus outbreak
VIDEO: Penguins go on field trip at closed aquarium
Redlands tech company helps track COVID-19 outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Treasury secretary says Trump wants to send Americans checks 'in next 2 weeks'
25 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Los Angeles County
SoCal storm: Rain and snow continuing in Southland
Tom Brady leaving Patriots, says his football journey 'will take place elsewhere'
See list of SoCal schools canceling classes due to coronavirus
Redlands tech company helps track COVID-19 outbreak
Virtual concert helps South Bay musicians struggling during COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
1st ever Southeast LA Pride postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus: Vallarta stores open early for older shoppers
South Coast Plaza closing; store employee gets COVID-19
ADA wants dentists to delay cleanings as COVID-19 spreads
LA doctor talks about treating COVID-19 patients
More TOP STORIES News