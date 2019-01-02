SOCIETY

First babies of 2019 born in Inland Empire, San Fernando Valley

EMBED </>More Videos

The first babies of the New Year were born in the San Fernando Valley and Inland Empire.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The first babies of the New Year were born in the San Fernando Valley and Inland Empire.

At Loma Linda University Children's Hospital, the first baby of 2019 was born at 12:09 a.m. Tuesday.

Baby Nicole wasn't due until Jan. 9, but her mom and dad thought their baby might come early and share a birthday with a relative who was born on New Year's Eve.

"It's exciting. I won't forget the birthdate - one, one," mother Claudine Ma said.

The family said it took them about an hour to get to the hospital from their home in San Gabriel. Their daughter said she's excited to be a big sister.

EMBED More News Videos

In Northridge, the first newborn entered the world at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday at Dignity Health - Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



In Northridge, the first newborn entered the world at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday at Dignity Health - Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Grayson Ahmadpour came in at 7 pounds, 7 ounces and 20 inches long. The healthy boy is the first child for parents Joanna Guitron and Chris Ahmadpour.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybirthbabychildrennew year's dayNorthridgeSan Fernando ValleyLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyLoma LindaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
LA to hold special election, build more housing in 2019
More Society
Top Stories
Transmission fluid leak may have caused Rose Parade float fire
SoCal's strong winds topple big rigs, increase risk of fires
US authorities fire tear gas into Mexico to stop migrants
Kobe Bryant, wife expecting 4th child
Mega Millions winning ticket sold in $425M drawing
Legalized pot in CA: A look at the industry 1 year later
At least 6 killed, 16 injured in Denmark train accident
3 arrested after chase ends in crash in Hyde Park area
Show More
2 found dead in 'suspicious' house fire in Santa Ana
Rose Parade floats on display in Pasadena
6-year-old Oakland girl struck by 'celebratory gunfire'
How to prevent video game pain
Texas mascot charges at Georgia's bulldog prior to game
More News