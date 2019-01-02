EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5004164" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In Northridge, the first newborn entered the world at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday at Dignity Health - Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

The first babies of the New Year were born in the San Fernando Valley and Inland Empire.At Loma Linda University Children's Hospital, the first baby of 2019 was born at 12:09 a.m. Tuesday.Baby Nicole wasn't due until Jan. 9, but her mom and dad thought their baby might come early and share a birthday with a relative who was born on New Year's Eve."It's exciting. I won't forget the birthdate - one, one," mother Claudine Ma said.The family said it took them about an hour to get to the hospital from their home in San Gabriel. Their daughter said she's excited to be a big sister.In Northridge, the first newborn entered the world at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday at Dignity Health - Northridge Hospital Medical Center.Grayson Ahmadpour came in at 7 pounds, 7 ounces and 20 inches long. The healthy boy is the first child for parents Joanna Guitron and Chris Ahmadpour.