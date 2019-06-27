Five Southern California Beaches placed on Beach Bummer list

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Heads up beach-goers and surfers - the results of the annual report card on beach cleanliness are out.
The nonprofit Heal the Bay assigns grades to beaches throughout California, based on levels of weekly bacterial pollution in the ocean.
Heal the Bay's 29th annual Beach Bummer List shows 95% of Southern California beaches received A or B grades for water quality.
However, five of the 10 Beach Bummers are from Southern California.
The beach at San Clemente Pier in Orange County topped the Beach Bummer List.
Long Beach City Beach at Coronado Avenue was rated fourth worst. Monarch Beach at Salt Creek in Orange County placed sixth worst.
Mothers Beach in Marina del Rey came in seventh, followed in eighth place by harborside Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro.
The report gave an A+ grade to 10 Orange County beaches: three in San Clemente, three in Dana Point, two in Huntington Harbor and one each in Corona del Mar and Laguna Beach.
Two Los Angeles County beaches earned spots on Heal the Bay's Honor Roll: the ocean side of Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro, and Las Tunas County Beach at Pena Creek in Malibu.
Three other Malibu beaches fell off the Honor Roll from last year, with runoff from the Woolsey Fire burn area contributing to a drop in water quality.
Heal the Bay is calling on California to improve efforts to capture and treat storm water instead of allowing it to run into the ocean.
