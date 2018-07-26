The family of a woman who was killed in the crossfire during Saturday's active-shooter situation at a Silver Lake Trader Joe's has announced funeral arrangements.The public funeral service for 27-year-old Melyda "Mely" Corado will take place this Sunday at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills.Attorney Ron Rosengarten announced plans for the service, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., in a statement on behalf of the Corado family."We would like to thank family, friends, our Trader Joe's family, the Silver Lake community, and people all over the nation for their overwhelming love and support during this immensely difficult time," the statement said."We will never heal from this senseless tragedy, but everyone's thoughts and prayers are helping us cope with this insurmountable loss, and we are truly grateful."Gene Evin Atkins, 28, is facing a murder charge and 30 other counts as a result of the incident.