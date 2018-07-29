SOCIETY

Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager laid to rest after being killed in shootout between LAPD, gunman

Marked by tears, laughter and fond memories of Melyda "Mely" Corado, a funeral service was held for the slain Trader Joe's assistant manager. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Marked by tears, laughter and fond memories of Melyda "Mely" Corado, a funeral service was held for the slain 27-year-old Trader Joe's assistant manager on Sunday morning in the Hollywood Hills.

Corado was fatally struck by a Los Angeles police officer's bullet July 21 during a shootout between the LAPD and an attempted murder suspect at the store where Corado worked in Silver Lake.

"Mely loved deeply, honestly and without reservation," said one of several co-workers who eulogized her at the morning funeral. "Mely made Trader Joe's a better place every day."

Inside the Hall of Liberty at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, mourners approached Corado's open casket to pay their respects. A massive bouquet of sunflowers and several flower-filled buckets were placed nearby.

Corado was killed when a man suspected of shooting his grandmother and girlfriend in South Los Angeles crashed a car in front of the Trader Joe's store at the end of a police chase and fled inside, allegedly while exchanging gunfire with pursuing officers.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Corado was struck by a bullet fired by a police officer at the suspect, 28-year-old Gene Evin Atkins.

Although he did not fire the bullet that killed Corado, Atkins has been charged with her murder, under the theory he initiated the series of events that led to her death.
