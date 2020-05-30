George Floyd

George Floyd protests: More than 400 arrested amid violent demonstration in downtown Los Angeles

Tear gas, flash bangs and rubber bullets were deployed during confrontations between officers and the protesters.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More than 400 people were arrested overnight Friday amid violent protests in downtown Los Angeles, one of several cities across the U.S. where demonstrators took to the streets to express outrage over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, 400 people were taken into custody on suspicion of unlawful assembly, six for looting and four for miscellaneous crimes.

Two LAPD officers were injured -- one suffered a broke hand, the other a head injury, in confrontations between police and protesters, officials said. Both officers are expected to recover.

In Minneapolis, the new round of unrest came despite Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz vowing Friday to show a more forceful response than city leaders had the day before. But by early Saturday morning, Walz said he didn't have enough troops, even with some 500 National Guardsmen.

