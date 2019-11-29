Society

Don't force girls to give hugs over the holidays: Girl Scouts

The Girls Scouts of the USA is reminding parents not to force daughters to hug guests this holiday season.

The organization argues forcing daughters to show affection could give them the wrong idea about consent and physical affection.

"Plus, sadly, we know that some adults prey on children, and teaching your daughter about consent early on can help her understand her rights, know when lines are being crossed, and when to go to you for help," Girl Scouts' developmental psychologist Dr. Andrea Bastiani Archibald said.



Girl Scout leaders urge parents to give their daughters space to decide how and when she wants to show affection.

Some examples suggested include verbalizing how much she's missed someone, giving a high-five or maybe an air kiss. It's important she knows that she gets to choose what's comfortable.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncchildrengirl scoutsholidaythanksgivingfamily
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Black Friday shoppers flock to Citadel Outlets in Commerce
Storm creates treacherous conditions along Cajon Pass, Grapevine
London Bridge stabbings 'declared a terrorist incident,' UK police say
Adoption fees waived for dogs, cats for Black Friday
SoCal storm: Rain, snow continue on Friday
Skid Row tents flooded by strong downpours
Sinkhole opens on 10 Freeway in Redlands, leading to lane closures
Show More
Multiple fires reportedly set at luxury LA apartment building
US climber Brad Gobright dies after fall in Mexico
Baby bear and mama watch skiers at Mammoth
Borderline bar to open in new temporary location amid rebuilding
Bulldog named 'Thor' wins 2019 National Dog Show
More TOP STORIES News