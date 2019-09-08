Group of faithful ended 3-day 60-mile pilgrimage from OC to LA in solidarity for immigrants

A group of faithful ended their three-day 60-mile pilgrimage from Orange County to Los Angeles in solidarity and prayer for all immigrants Saturday.The pilgrimage is called Siempre Adelante which means Always Forward.The group stopped at Mission Dolores Church in Boyle Heights to rest and eat before walking to the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles. Archbishop Jose Gomez held a Holy Mass for Migrants for them and the community.