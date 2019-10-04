Halloween events in Southern California

LOS ANGELES COUNTY
Movies at The El Capitan Theatre
1755 N. Highland Avenue, Hollywood
Spook-tacular October traditions are back, and new ones are revealed:
September 26-October 7: Disney's "Hocus Pocus"
October 10-13: DisneyPixar's "Coco"
October 17-November 17: Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"
elcapitantheatre.com
Boo at the Los Angeles Zoo
5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles
Through October 27. October 19 & 20 and 26 & 27, you'll find trick-or-treat stations throughout the zoo.
The annual spook spectacular allows ghouls and goblins of all ages to get up close to all sorts of creepy critters...so close, you can touch them.
lazoo.org
Los Angeles Haunted Hayride
Griffith Park Old Zoo, 4730 Crystal Springs Avenue, Los Angeles
Selected nights through November 2
The 30-acre attraction consists of a 25-minute nighttime tractor ride where you see tons of scary creatures and characters along the way, a haunted village, scary trick or treating, and a spooky corn maze. But beware! It's not recommended for children under 8.
losangeleshauntedhayride.com
Haunted Little Tokyo
Various Locations, Little Tokyo, Los Angeles
Events throughout October. Block party and costume parade on October 26.
The neighborhood is transformed with pumpkin patches, ghoulish games, trick-or-treating, free Halloween movie screenings, haunted walking tours, themed drink specials, scrumptious food, and more.
golittletokyo.com
Boo-nion Station
Union Station, 800 N Alameda Street, Los Angeles
October 26 and 27
For the 2nd connecutive year, Union Station's South Patio will be transformed into a Halloween haven where guests are invited to don their most haunting or hilarious costumes for a ghoulishly gleeful, family-friendly Halloween Hoopla.
unionstationla.com
West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval
Santa Monica Blvd., from Doheny Drive to La Cienega Blvd.
October 31, 6 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
This free event is known as the world's largest Halloween party, with about a half-million attendees. It's where you'll see some of the grandest and most outrageous costumes. There will be multiple music stages, with live bands and DJs.
visitwesthollywood.com
Dark Harbor at The Queen Mary
1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach
Select nights though November 2.
Evil spirits have descended on the ship to haunt you through various Halloween-themed mazes and attractions.
queenmary.com
Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios
100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City
Select nights through November 3
The amusement park guarantees a living, breathing, three-dimensional world of horror with ten terrifying experiences from TV and movies.
halloweenhorrornights.com
Pumpkin Nights
Pomona Fairplex
1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona
Through November 3
This outdoor family-friendly Halloween experience invites attendees to witness multi-sensory Halloween displays and eight Pumpkin Lands created with over 3,000 hand-carved and foam pumpkins.
pumpkinnights.com
Six Flags Fright Fest
26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Valencia
Select days until November 3
You can expect haunted mazes, scare zones and scream worthy rides. During these select days the theme park will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.
sixflags.com
"Disney Pixar Coco - A Live-to-Film Concert Experience" at the Hollywood Bowl
2301 N Highland Ave, Hollywood
November 8 & 9
To Celebrate Diá de los Muertos, the Beloved Oscar-winning Disney and Pixar Film is Reimagined at the Legendary Hollywood Bowl. Amazing Live-to-Film Concert Experience will Feature Live Orchestra and Digital Projection on the Shell of the Historic Venue.
hollywoodbowl.com
ORANGE COUNTY
Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort
1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim
September 6-October 31
You can catch spook-tacular thrills at the Haunted Mansion Holiday and feast your eyes on the Main Street Pumpkin Festival. Also returning are Luigi's Honkin' Haul-O-Ween, Mater's Graveyard JamBOOree and Guardians of the Galaxy - Monsters After Dark.
disneyland.com
Knott's Spooky Farm and Knotts Scary Farm
8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park
Knott's Scary Farm, not recommended for kids under 13, takes place on Selected nights September 19- November 2.
You can catch Knott's Spooky Farm, a family-friendly Halloween celebration geared for kids ages 3-11, on weekends starting September 28-October 27 and Thursday, October 31.
knotts.com
Jack-O-Lantern Balloon Ride
Orange County Great Park
6950 Marine Way, Irvine
Rides are available Thursdays-Sundays, weather permitting, through November 2.
cityofirvine.org
The 17th Door Haunt Experience
West Fullerton Shopping Center
1851 W Orangethorpe Ave, Fullerton
Through November 2
The 17th Door converts a Fullerton strip mall into a prison from hell. You'll get a spook out of this extreme haunted house. Not suitable for children.
the17thdoor.com/
Tanaka Farms
5380 University Dr, Irvine
The popular pumpkin patch is now open daily 9am - 6pm for the best photo opportunities, best selection of pumpkins in the field, and the "least-crowded patch experience," according to its website.
tanakafarms.com
INLAND EMPIRE
Pumpkin Rock Hike
Southeast of Ingalls Park at 3737 Crestview Drive, Norco
Year-round
The approximately 15-foot-tall rock sits above Norco Ridge, and the trail to the top can be a bit steep, but it's relatively short. You'll find the giant orange orb just southeast of Ingalls Park at 3737 Crestview Drive in Norco.
Pumpkin Rock on Yelp
Frosty's Forest and Pumpkin Patch
14861 Ramona Ave, Chino
Check out this year's Wizard of Oz themed corn maze. You and your family will enjoy the twists and turns of the 4-acre attraction, along with plenty of other daytime activities. For the adults looking for a nighttime spook, there is a smaller, haunted maze starting October 11th at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays only.
frostysforest.com
Riverside Ghost Walk
Downtown Riverside Main Street Pedestrian Mall
University & Main St, Riverside
October 25-26
The Ghost Walk offers four story-telling walking tours throughout downtown Riverside, featuring the courthouse, Old Morgue, Riverside Police Station and Coffee Court. "The tours range from the perfect youngster spook-fest to more daring tours for the adventurous tour-goer."
crballet.com/site/ghost-walk/
All Saints Lunatic Asylum
22521 Shawnee Rd, Apple Valley
Selected dates through November 2
This popular yet terrifying haunted house attraction imitates an insane asylum to spook those who dare to enter and attempt to escape.
allsaintsasylum.com
VENTURA COUNTY
Underwood Family Farm
3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark
September 28-October 31.
Underwood's 22nd Annual Fall Harvest Festival includes a tractor-drawn wagon ride, corn maze, pig races, a pumpkin house, live music and a whole lot more.
Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets start at just $8.
underwoodfamilyfarms.com/fall-harvest-festival/
