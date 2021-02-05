localish

Vondell Designs' handcrafted jewelry aims to raise awareness for Black Lives Matter movement

By Justyna Syska
CHICAGO -- Vondell Cummings creates beautiful, handcrafted jewelry with style and purpose. Her Black Lives Matter bracelets are raising awareness, sparking conversation and supporting an entire movement.

"I wanted to bring awareness to political injustice. I hope that my pieces inspire an open dialogue and to make an uncomfortable conversation a little bit more comfortable," Cummings said.

Vondell said her interest in gemstones started at a young age.

"When I was a child my parents bought me a rock set with the descriptions of the stones and that sparked my interest in gemstones," she said.

In 2020, Vondell incorporated Black Lives Matter pieces into her line in hopes of raising awareness of social injustice.

"As a mother of two adult sons with six grandkids, Black lives truly matter to me and I just want them to have a level playing field with equal opportunity," Cummings said.

In addition to supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, Vondell supports other causes as well.

"I do make donations to some causes. Other important causes to me are MS and breast cancer awareness," she said. "The overall response has been very positive."

To purchase a piece by Vondell, visit her Etsy page Vondell Designs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyblack lives matterall goodjewelrylocalishwls
LOCALISH
The incredible Himalaya Restaurant
Long Island police officer runs popular BBQ joint
Family-owned cafe serves up authentic Colombian coffee in NJ
The best gourmet mac n' cheese in town!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden admin to deploy 1,100 troops to help deliver COVID vaccines
Christopher Plummer, legendary actor known for 'Sound of Music,' dies at 91
Harris casts first-ever tie-breaking vote for resolution to pass COVID relief
Man wanted in one-punch assault at Venice
COVID variant may become 'predominant strain' in California
FBI slayings show risk surveillance cameras pose to authorities
Actors offer reward after 91-year-old attacked in Oakland's Chinatown
Show More
US adds just 49K jobs in January, 10M still unemployed
Dannielynn Birkhead learns about mom Anna Nicole Smith's past on '20/20'
House passes amended budget bill to fast-track Biden's stimulus plan
SoCal doctor discusses COVID-19 variants, vaccine immunity
California lawmakers propose slew of bills aimed at reforming EDD
More TOP STORIES News