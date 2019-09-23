Helicopter refills tanks using La Cañada Flintridge golf course during couple's wedding

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A couple's wedding at a golf course in La Cañada Flintridge received an unexpected visitor: a helicopter.Video from a country club shows a chopper using the golf course's pond to refill its tanks as the couple looks on just a few feet away.The helicopter was refilling its tanks to drop water on the Lowe Fire that began burning in the hills above Altadena, east of the Millard campground.Crews have been able to hold the fire to about 10 acres, and no injuries have been reported.