Here's how you can support black-owned businesses in Los Angeles

Issa Rae partners with the new Hilltop coffee shop in Inglewood with hopes that the business reflects the local community.

Food Network chef and owner of Inglewood bakery Sweet Red Peach, Karolyn Plummer, draws customers from all over the city for her pastries.

Comfort L.A. aims to take a healthy approach to soul food at their new location in Inglewood.

An Inglewood boutique is celebrating natural hair and aiming to promote natural healing.

A Senegalese shop shares the tradition of waist beads to the Inglewood community in hopes of inspiring unity.

As protests continue throughout Southern California over the death of George Floyd, Kat Hong of the Infatuation, a site that helps people find the best restaurants in their area, put together a comprehensive list of local black-owned restaurants. ABC7 wanted to highlight some of them, as well as other black-owned businesses throughout Los Angeles.4859 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 900431403 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 903021638 W. Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012170 N La Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA 903012812 W Florence Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 900431400 N. La Brea Avenue, Inglewood, CA 903021035 S Prairie Ave #2, Inglewood, CA 90301609 N. La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 900363055 South La Cienega Blvd., Culver City, CA 902329537 Culver Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232902 N La Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA 903021412 S Redondo Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 900191825 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 900267414 S Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 900444070 Marlton Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90008332 S Market St, Inglewood, CA 90301151 S Doheny Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90211124 S. Market Street, Inglewood CA, 90301.11322 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 916041528 S Wilmington Ave, Compton, CA 90220See also: Senegalese shop shares the tradition of waist beads in Inglewood 7829 Melrose Ave. Los Angeles CA 900464193 Redondo Beach Blvd., Lawndale, CA 90260238 S Market St., Inglewood 90301See also: Only STEAM preschool in Inglewood celebrates its 20th anniversary