Here's how you can support black-owned businesses in Los Angeles

By Brittany Cloobeck
As protests continue throughout Southern California over the death of George Floyd, Kat Hong of the Infatuation, a site that helps people find the best restaurants in their area, put together a comprehensive list of local black-owned restaurants. ABC7 wanted to highlight some of them, as well as other black-owned businesses throughout Los Angeles.

Restaurants, coffee shops, and bakeries

Dulan's On Crenshaw
4859 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90043

The Serving Spoon
1403 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302

Bloom and Plume
1638 W. Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Hilltop Coffee
170 N La Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301
Issa Rae partners with the new Hilltop coffee shop in Inglewood with hopes that the business reflects the local community.


Red's Flavor Table
2812 W Florence Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043

Bayou Grille

1400 N. La Brea Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90302

Sweet Red Peach
1035 S Prairie Ave #2, Inglewood, CA 90301
Food Network chef and owner of Inglewood bakery Sweet Red Peach, Karolyn Plummer, draws customers from all over the city for her pastries.


Bludso's BBQ
609 N. La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036

JR's BBQ
3055 South La Cienega Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232

Honey's Kettle
9537 Culver Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232

Comfort LA
902 N La Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302
Comfort L.A. aims to take a healthy approach to soul food at their new location in Inglewood.



Little Amsterdam Coffee
1412 S Redondo Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019

Vanilla Black Coffee & Books
1825 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Coffee Del Mundo
7414 S Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90044

Hotville Chicken
4070 Marlton Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90008

These are just some of the many black-owned restaurants in Los Angeles. For a full list of over 200 restaurants click here.

Beauty
Tru' Mane "The Natural Spot"
332 S Market St, Inglewood, CA 90301

Mahogany Hair Revolution
151 S Doheny Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Mama Sunshine Treasures
124 S. Market Street, Inglewood CA, 90301.
An Inglewood boutique is celebrating natural hair and aiming to promote natural healing.


Superstar Hair & Wigs
11322 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604

Friday's Beauty Supply
1528 S Wilmington Ave, Compton, CA 90220

See also: Senegalese shop shares the tradition of waist beads in Inglewood

Fashion
Sorella
7829 Melrose Ave. Los Angeles CA 90046

Laced Southbay
4193 Redondo Beach Blvd., Lawndale, CA 90260

Coquette Kouture
238 S Market St., Inglewood 90301
A Senegalese shop shares the tradition of waist beads to the Inglewood community in hopes of inspiring unity.


Menogu Designs

Royal House of Wraps

For more black-owned businesses click here.

See also: Only STEAM preschool in Inglewood celebrates its 20th anniversary
