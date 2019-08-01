Society

Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House becomes L.A.'s 1st UNESCO World Heritage Site

LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Perched on a hill overlooking Hollywood, it may be the greatest cultural treasure in Los Angeles no one has heard of.

Famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House has become Los Angeles' first UNESCO World Heritage Site, recognized for its cultural and historical significance. Originally built for an oil heiress in the 1920s, the dedication marks the first modern architectural-cultural property designation not only in California, but in the United States.

"It's an artistic and architectural wonder of the world. The amount of time, thought and energy that was put into this house really worked diligently to make this a true work of art," Danielle Brazell, Los Angeles Cultural Affairs director.

The building is the world's first man-made world heritage site. It's unique in almost every way and is one reason UNESCO has designated it a World Heritage Site.

Mayor Eric Garcetti was on site for the dedication and encouraged Angelenos to visit and enjoy the grounds and entertainment held on the property.
