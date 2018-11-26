SOCIETY

Migrant caravan: Honduran mother says she fled country to protect kids

EMBED </>More Videos

A Honduran mother who is part of the migrant caravan at the U.S.-Mexico border said she fled her country because her children's lives were in danger.

A Honduran mother who is part of the migrant caravan at the U.S.-Mexico border said she fled her country because her children's lives were in danger.

The woman said she was a part of the chaos Sunday, when border patrol agents fired tear gas into the Mexico side of the border to stop migrants from breaching the border.

Mexico's National Migration Institute said that 98 migrants were being deported after they tried to breach the U.S. border.

MORE: Trump threatens to permanently close border as Mexico looks to increase security
EMBED More News Videos

Mexico looked set to shore up security near its border with the U.S. on Monday, and local authorities said that 39 migrants were arrested after a peaceful march devolved into mayhem.


Another migrant, Marlon Jovani, stayed behind at the shelter. He said he wants to do whatever he can to enter the U.S. legally.

One Tijuana resident told Eyewitness News that he has mixed feelings about the caravan. He said he believes the influx of migrants impacts the economy.

He said if people can get into the US illegally, the caravans will continue. However, he still empathizes with the migrants - especially for the children.

Garrett Robinson lives near the border and said he felt compelled to come help in any way he could.

VIDEO: Dramatic clash between border patrol agents, migrants at US-Mexico border
EMBED More News Videos

New video shows the dramatic clash that took place Sunday at the U.S.-Mexico border.


"It didn't feel right just to stay home when they're a mile away. Regardless of your political belief, whether you think people should go to the states or not through asylum or any other way, people need help, so I brought some children's books in Spanish," Robinson said.

Meantime, Mexico has promised to increase security at its border with the U.S. Federal police officers were seen staging near the shelter where thousands of migrants are camped.

Mexico's interior ministry said it would immediately deport those who violently enter the U.S. from Tijuana Authorities in Tijuana said more than three dozen migrants were arrested for disturbing the peace and other charges.

TIMELINE: 2018 migrant caravans and the border controversy
Related Topics:
societyimmigrationimmigration reformu.s. & worldMexicoTijuana
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Hollywood Christmas Parade spreads holiday cheer in Tinseltown
Experts predict Christmas tree shortage this year
More Society
Top Stories
NASA's InSight spacecraft successfully lands on Mars
DA declines to file charges against deputy who killed kids in crash
Trump threatens to permanently close border
Alec Baldwin appears in NY court for parking assault case
VIDEO: Dramatic clash at US-Mexico border
Oprah Winfrey's mother, Vernita Lee, dies at 83
Woman injured after crashing into Buena Park Denny's
Man fatally shot at Westlake Village cemetery
Show More
GM to slash 14,700 jobs in North America
Bomb squad detonates hoax device found under car in Inglewood
Woman fatally shot in head in South LA
NorCal sheriff's deputy dies after crashing into power pole
Suspect injured in Lancaster deputy-involved shooting
More News