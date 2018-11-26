EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4765684" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mexico looked set to shore up security near its border with the U.S. on Monday, and local authorities said that 39 migrants were arrested after a peaceful march devolved into mayhem.

A Honduran mother who is part of the migrant caravan at the U.S.-Mexico border said she fled her country because her children's lives were in danger.The woman said she was a part of the chaos Sunday, when border patrol agents fired tear gas into the Mexico side of the border to stop migrants from breaching the border.Mexico's National Migration Institute said that 98 migrants were being deported after they tried to breach the U.S. border.Another migrant, Marlon Jovani, stayed behind at the shelter. He said he wants to do whatever he can to enter the U.S. legally.One Tijuana resident told Eyewitness News that he has mixed feelings about the caravan. He said he believes the influx of migrants impacts the economy.He said if people can get into the US illegally, the caravans will continue. However, he still empathizes with the migrants - especially for the children.Garrett Robinson lives near the border and said he felt compelled to come help in any way he could."It didn't feel right just to stay home when they're a mile away. Regardless of your political belief, whether you think people should go to the states or not through asylum or any other way, people need help, so I brought some children's books in Spanish," Robinson said.Meantime, Mexico has promised to increase security at its border with the U.S. Federal police officers were seen staging near the shelter where thousands of migrants are camped.Mexico's interior ministry said it would immediately deport those who violently enter the U.S. from Tijuana Authorities in Tijuana said more than three dozen migrants were arrested for disturbing the peace and other charges.