Hoping to win that Mega Millions jackpot? Dream on

For Mega Millions players, the $1 billion in winnings for a cash lump sum of $565 million is an intoxicating jackpot.So what's their strategy for trying to win big?Some people use their birthday, social security and past winning numbers or pick at random. But no matter how they choose, the chances of one person winning it all is a pipedream.One Caltech professor said if you're driving a quarter of a mile to get your lotto ticket, you're more likely to die in a crash than win. But he does have one suggestion - buy all the tickets."You have to buy about 300 million tickets for $2 each. So if you can raise $600 million, you can buy them all and make your money back," Omer Tamuz said.It's probably not the most convenient option, but the good news is that the more people buy tickets then the more likely someone will win.Ticket sales ended at 7 p.m. and the drawing is at 8 p.m.