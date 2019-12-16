star wars

Pennsylvania hospital dresses up newborns as Baby Yoda from 'The Mandalorian'

PITTSBURGH -- This holiday season, the Force is with the newborns at one Pennsylvania hospital as they flaunt their adorable Baby Yoda costumes.

Infants at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh were decked out this week in tiny onesies with phrases like "Cute I am" and "Merry I must be" as well as knit Santa caps complete with green Yoda ears that were crocheted by nurse Caitlin Pechin.



The Baby Yoda costumes were especially exciting for new parents Bri and Sean McGowan, Star Wars fans who rewatched every Star Wars movie during Bri's pregnancy and incorporated a Star Wars reference into their pregnancy announcement.

"Ever since we watched 'The Mandalorian' when it came out, she looked at me and was like, 'I want one. I want a Baby Yoda,'" Sean McGowan joked in an interview with Bri and their infant son, Jackson.

According to chief nursing officer Patty Genday, the ward's tradition of dressing up babies for the holidays began decades ago.

"It's wonderful to see our parents look at their babies in these adorable little outfits and share them with everyone...it's a great experience for them," Genday said.

Though fans have nicknamed the character, arguably the breakout "Mandalorian" star, Baby Yoda, its official name is "the Child." At 50 years old, the Child is anything but a child, at least by human terms. And based on the known timeline of the Star Wars universe, it seems that the Child is not actually the Yoda that we all know and love -- just a member of the same species.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywhat's trendingbuzzworthyfamilyu.s. & worldstar wars
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Baby Yoda, internet's favorite meme, has its own toy line
STAR WARS
Disneyland Resort to debut new attractions in 2020
Star Wars hotel to open at Disney World in 2021
Baby Yoda, internet's favorite meme, has its own toy line
Everything to know about 'The Mandalorian' Star Wars series on Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert canceled: San Jose girl found safe, father arrested
Suspect injured after chase, deputy-involved shooting in San Bernardino
Carson shooting leaves girl and woman dead, authorities say
Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at LAX
Las Posadas celebration to kick off at Olvera Street
Kaiser mental health workers strike across California
'I want justice!': Dad confronts daughter's alleged attacker in court
Show More
Malnourished dog finds forever home after 'perfect storm'
Community reels from on-duty death of search and rescue crew member
SoCal braces for wind chills, plummeting temperatures
ATEEZ IN LA: Popular K-pop group causes frenzy in Toluca Lake
Supreme Court won't revive homeless camping ban
More TOP STORIES News