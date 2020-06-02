George Floyd

Houston police chief on President Trump's warning of military deployment: 'Keep your mouth shut'

HOUSTON, Texas -- The chief of Houston police had some direct words for President Donald Trump who threatened to deploy the U.S. military to American cities if governors don't toughen up and quell violent protests.

It's his latest warning amid violent protests after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody.

"You've got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and you'll never see this stuff again," said Trump. "We're doing it in Washington, D.C. We're going to do something that people haven't seen before."

President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the United States military unless states halt violent protests. Trump said he was recommending that governors deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers to "dominate the streets."



During an interview with CNN Monday night, Chief Art Acevedo responded to those statements.

"Let me just say this to the President of the United States on behalf of the police chiefs in this country, please, if you don't have something constructive to say, keep your mouth shut," Acevedo said. "Because you're putting men and women in their early 20s at risk. Its not about dominating, it's about winning hearts and minds."

"We don't want people to confuse kindness with weakness, but we don't want ignorance to ruin what we have here in Houston," Acevedo continued. "It's time to be presidential, not like you're on The Apprentice. This is not Hollywood. This is real life, and real lives are at risk."

