How to take in LA like an expert: Food, drinks and fun

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3587538" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pacific Seas inside LA's Clifton's offers cool tiki artifacts with scrumptious cocktails.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3587575" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Explore history at its finest in Beverly Hills' Greystone Mansion.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3587581" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a look at Gower Gulch, where the Hollywood film industry first began.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3587584" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7's Dallas Raines shares his favorite spot for car enthusiasts.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3587604" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bob Baker's Marionette Theater in Echo Park is a preserved classic location in LA that still offers showings today.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3587612" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Pan Am Experience in Pacoima can easily be compared to a flying time machine.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3587624" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The festival has 13 different market places and each one celebrates a different flavor of California.

Eye on L.A. host Tina Malave invites some of L.A.'s favorite writers, reporters, historians and bloggers, who all keep their eyes on L.A., to take us to their favorite spots that they say are quintessential Los Angeles!Quirky Charles Phoenix is the self-proclaimed Ambassador of Americana and the author of "Addicted to Americana." He's known for being a showman, tour guide, food crafter and author. He took us to Pink Motel, which started as an operational motel and diner, before closing its doors to become a full-time filming location for music videos, commercials, television shows and movies. They have refurbished some of the rooms back to the style of the 1950s, along with relics like an old pinball machine and jukebox in the diner. They also have a lot full of refurbished classic cars! (See video above)Caroline Pardilla is a cocktail blogger and has her own tongue-in-cheek website, "Caroline on Crack." Caroline took us to Pacific Seas, a tiki bar, inside Clifton's in downtown L.A. Filled with cool tiki artifacts, Pacific Seas is more than just a bar, it's an adventure. The bartenders make their own ingredients and really push the boundaries when it comes to drinks, like in their "Jungle Bird" which is a mix of pineapple juice, black strap rum, and Campari liqueur. Be sure to ask the hostess at the door for your coin to gain entry to the hidden hot spot. Oh, and check the dress code before you go!Instagram:Alison Martino is the historian behind the popular "Vintage Los Angeles" website and Facebook page, and she took us to one of her favorite historical spots in L.A.: Greystone Mansion! Built by the Doheny family in the 1920s, this 55-room mansion is a Beverly Hills landmark. It's now owned by the city of Beverly Hills and maintained by "Friends of Greystone," a charitable organization that raises funds for its upkeep. The mansion grounds are officially a public city park where you can enjoy a hike and a great view of the city. The mansion (and its attached bowling alley) have been used in countless movies, such as "There Will be Blood." Park grounds are usually open to the public daily, but may occasionally be closed for holidays, filming or special events. There's no fee for parking or park admission. Greystone Mansion itself is open only for special events.Instagram:Marc Wanamaker is an author and the founder of Bison Archives, specializing in the history of the motion picture and television industry. He is also considered the foremost expert on the birth of Hollywood, so he took us to where the film industry in Hollywood first began, Gower Gulch, at the corner of Gower Street and Sunset Boulevard in the heart of Hollywood. The Nestor Film Company was the first studio here but Universal came soon after, along with Warner Brothers and other smaller studios. But before the studios, it was just a residential area with farms. Who could've predicted it would transform into what it is today?ABC7's Dallas Raines is known as the best meteorologist in town, but you may not know that he's obsessed with cars! He has a few himself, and he reveals what's so great about his favorite spot: the Petersen Automotive Museum. The Petersen has over 300 cars, including hot rods, iconic cruisers and American classics. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.Instagram:Chris Nichols is a Los Angeles-based writer who works to preserve old buildings. One of his favorite spots in L.A. is Bob Baker's Marionette Theater in Echo Park. Bob Baker found this location in 1963 and made it his studio. Since then, generations of Angelenos have visited this magical theater. You may even recognize some of his puppets from movies or television shows, like "Close Encounters of the Third Kind." Bob Baker's Marionette Theater is a protected Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument that still offers shows every day of the week, keeping the memory of Bob Baker alive!Twitter:Host of "The Fork Report" on KFI AM 640, Neil Saavedra takes us to the Pan Am Experience in Pacoima, which can easily be compared to a flying time machine. It's a four-hour experience in an actual 747 jet where they recreate everything about flying back in the '60s and '70s, including full-on gourmet meals, memorabilia and more. Your "flight" includes a five-course gourmet meal and cocktails.Twitter:Emily Sims and Julie Mooney are the popular Magic Kingdom Mamas, who are also sisters who blog and Instagram about the best ways to experience Disneyland with your kids. So we knew they would be perfect to navigate Disney California Adventure's Food & Wine Festival with us. The festival has 13 different market places and each one celebrates a different flavor of California, from strawberries to garlic to avocados. The festival runs through April 12, 2018, and there's something for everybody, including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. The festival also offers entertainment like live bands and interactive cooking shows both for adults and kids. It's an experience that can't be missed!Instagram