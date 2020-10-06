Society

Hundreds gather in Glendale as protests supporting Armenia continue

Hundreds of peaceful protesters flooded streets and intersections in Glendale once again in support of Armenia in its conflict with Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds of peaceful protesters Monday night flooded streets and intersections in Glendale once again in support of Armenia in its conflict with Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Protesters marched along Glenoaks Boulevard as the massive crowd stopped traffic for more than one hour.

The protest follows other demonstrations over the weekend, which included demonstrators blocking the 101 Freeway in Hollywood and the 170 Freeway in North Hollywood.

Earlier on Monday, local leaders including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Rep. Adam Schiff stood in solidarity with Armenia.

RELATED: Armenian community demonstrates outside Azerbaijan Consulate in West LA
EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday evening at the Azerbaijan Consulate General in the West Los Angeles area to protest what they call Azerbaijan's aggression against Armenia and the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh.



The fighting between the two countries erupted Sept. 27 and has killed dozens, marking the biggest escalation in the conflict. Both sides have accused each other of expanding the hostilities beyond Nagorno-Karabakh.

The region of Nagorno-Karabakh lies inside Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994.

The U.S. State Department joined France and Russia in calling for an immediate de-escalation to the attacks on the Armenian people.

The Los Angeles metropolitan area is home to the largest population of Armenians in the world outside of Armenia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyglendalelos angeles countyprotesttraffic delay
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump back at White House; doctors say he's not 'out of the woods'
Newsom warns of 'second wave,' urges CA to be vigilant against COVID
Community rallies around transgender woman stabbed in MacArthur Park
Riverside pastor positive for COVID-19 after White House event
FACEism: Remembering where we come from
'DWTS' Week 4 ends with confusion, then heartbreak for 1 couple
What the White House outbreak has taught us
Show More
Man rescued from Santa Ana storm drain after 4 days
OC officials promote mail-in voting
Downey restaurant pays tribute to military vets
Tree trimmer goes viral after wild palm tree ride
Massive crowd takes over IE hospital parking structure for car meet
More TOP STORIES News