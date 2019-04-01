LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds of people gathered at Pan Pacific Park on Sunday to participate in the Walk to End Genocide.
Jewish World Watch hosts the annual event to raise money in the fight against genocide and mass atrocities around the world.
The money raised goes toward education, advocacy and on-the-ground relief for survivors in Sudan, South Sudan, Syria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
"We feel that it's so important for us to believe in being a global citizen and become involved in conflicts happening around the world," said Susan Freudenheim, executive director of Jewish World Watch. "We have to care about what's happening here at home but we also have to care about people who are suffering in conflicts and need our aid as well. The idea is to support people so they can rebuild their lives."
In addition to the march, there was also a jump-a-thon, arts and crafts and an opportunity to speak with genocide survivors.
The group estimates there are more than 68 million refugees and displaced people fleeing genocide and mass atrocities across the globe.
Hundreds participate in Walk to End Genocide
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News