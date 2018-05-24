SOCIETY

Hundreds in Koreatown demonstrate over location of proposed homeless shelter

Demonstrators Thursday held a march and rally to protest a proposed homeless shelter in Koreatown. (KABC)

By
KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Nearly 1,000 demonstrators Thursday held a march and rally to protest a proposed homeless shelter in Koreatown.

The crowds took to the streets to make their voices heard, shutting down Wilshire Boulevard between Vermont and Normandie.

The proposed shelter would house about 100 people and be open for a maximum of three years.

Those who live and work around Koreatown say the location is what angers them. The proposed shelter would be near eight schools in the area, and it would also be in the middle of the business district in Koreatown.

Those participating in the march held signs saying "no hearing, no shelter," expressing anger toward Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson. They say they were not included in the process.

One demonstrator wanted to make it clear that he and his fellow Koreatown residents are not against homeless shelters in general - it's just the location they're against.

"None of us are protesting against homeless shelters. We support homeless shelters. We in fact live with homeless people, because all of us came here as immigrants. But this is not the best location. There are other locations to be considered, and Herb Wesson totally ignored our input. He decided not to hold a public hearing, because we have suggestions. We have proposals that would better serve the needs of the homeless, at the same time not disturbing the businesses," he said.

The homeless shelter proposal passed the homelessness committee and moves forward to the full council in the next few weeks.

A city council committee meeting about temporary homeless shelters in all 15 districts, centered around a proposal for Koreatown, filled city hall with Angelenos who are on both sides of the debate.

societyhomelesssheltersafetyprotestKoreatownLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
