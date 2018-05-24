Close to 1,000 protesters in #koreatown marching against a proposed homeless shelter at Wilshire and Vermont. Protesters live and work in the area and are angry they weren’t consulted about the location. Wilshire boulevard currently closed at Normandie @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/LuYLeoDL1e — Josh Haskell (@abc7JoshHaskell) May 24, 2018

Protest underway in Koreatown at Vermont and Wilshire against temporary homeless shelter proposed for 682 S. Vermont. Protesters who live and work near proposed shelter say they’re angry it would be located near so many businesses and schools. Live report coming up @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/kI7HDqMeti — Josh Haskell (@abc7JoshHaskell) May 24, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3509424" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A city council committee meeting about temporary homeless shelters in all 15 districts, centered around a proposal for Koreatown, filled city hall with Angelenos who are on both sides of the debate.

Nearly 1,000 demonstrators Thursday held a march and rally to protest a proposed homeless shelter in Koreatown.The crowds took to the streets to make their voices heard, shutting down Wilshire Boulevard between Vermont and Normandie.The proposed shelter would house about 100 people and be open for a maximum of three years.Those who live and work around Koreatown say the location is what angers them. The proposed shelter would be near eight schools in the area, and it would also be in the middle of the business district in Koreatown.Those participating in the march held signs saying "no hearing, no shelter," expressing anger toward Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson. They say they were not included in the process.One demonstrator wanted to make it clear that he and his fellow Koreatown residents are not against homeless shelters in general - it's just the location they're against."None of us are protesting against homeless shelters. We support homeless shelters. We in fact live with homeless people, because all of us came here as immigrants. But this is not the best location. There are other locations to be considered, and Herb Wesson totally ignored our input. He decided not to hold a public hearing, because we have suggestions. We have proposals that would better serve the needs of the homeless, at the same time not disturbing the businesses," he said.The homeless shelter proposal passed the homelessness committee and moves forward to the full council in the next few weeks.