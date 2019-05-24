Iconic Broguiere's Dairy in Montebello closing after nearly 100 years

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- For nearly a century, Broguiere's Dairy in Montebello has been a favorite for Southern Californians looking for farm-fresh milk. Now, the dairy's owner has announced plans to close, but customers may change his mind."Fifty years we've been living here. It hurts, and if I talk anymore, I'm going to start crying," Donna Buckroff said.She grew up on dairy products from Broguiere's and says it's as tasty today as it was decades ago."The chocolate milk and the Darigold butter, it was cheap."Charlie Lopez was overwhelmed with sadness, brought to tears about the beloved dairy farm closing after nearly 100 years of business."I'm sad, I'm gonna cry. Oh my God," he said.Lopez reminisced on getting milk, butter and more from the dairy back when he was a child."It's a sad thing, the cow used to be there. I mean, you'd come on the holidays. It's emotional," he said.Emotion is sweeping the community. Broguiere's Dairy hasn't just been a neighborhood business, it has been part of the fabric and heartbeat of Montebello.Ray Broguiere said while constant and stricter state and county regulations on small businesses like his had him fed up and ready to close, the outpouring of emotion from his many customers has him on the verge of reconsidering."It's made me think a little," Broguiere said. "Never say never, evidently. Let's say the difference from yesterday to today, there is a little bit of a difference. It's tough, what I've gone through emotionally with people coming today and yesterday."Montebello Mayor Jack Hadjinian released a statement: "I am shocked by the news of Broguire's Dairy closing their doors. They have been a staple in our community, and an institution for many generations. Their products were of the highest quality and promoted our City on every glass bottle of milk sold. It's very unfortunate that this family owned operation is shutting down, over the years they employed many of our residents."