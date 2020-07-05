Society

Video captures widespread view of illegal fireworks across Southern California on Fourth of July

By ABC7.com staff
The sky across Southern California was illuminated with fireworks as the region celebrated the Fourth of July.

Although fireworks are illegal in the city of Los Angeles and all fireworks displays are banned in L.A. County this year, that didn't stop residents on Saturday night from setting them off, many of which are illegal.

Video captured from ABC7's stationary cameras throughout the region, including one at LAX, showed how widespread they were being set off.

The Los Angeles Police Department Communications Division is asking people not to call 911 to report illegal fireworks unless someone is hurt or there is a fire.

The agency tweeted that the emergency lines were being inundated with calls and asked people to instead call (877) ASK-LAPD or to report the incident online, noting that there would be delays as they sorted through nearly 800 online reports.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouthern california4th of julyfireworks
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD senior detention officer dies from COVID, agency says
Streets of Newport Beach flooded after high surf advisory issued
Compton boy who lost his hand to firework: 'I want to tie my shoes'
For nation's birthday, Trump slams his enemies within
Person of interest sought in brush fire near Running Springs
Kanye West tweets that he is running for president
Vanessa Guillen: Latina moms hold solidarity protest in San Fernando
Show More
Nearly all SoCal beaches to close over July 4 weekend
Video: Bear tears down window screen of home in Mammoth Lakes
Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend tests positive for COVID-19
Prosecutors: IG star conspired to launder millions of dollars
COVID pandemic: Orange County community theater shutting down
More TOP STORIES News