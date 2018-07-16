An Illinois man caught on video harassing a woman wearing a shirt with a Puerto Rican flag on it has been charged with a felony hate crime."You should not be wearing that in the United States of America," Timothy Trybus can be heard telling the woman before questioning her citizenship.The 62-year-old has a previous misdemeanor assault charge on his record.Also featured in the video is a police officer who does not step in to stop the harassment despite the woman's pleas for help.That officer resigned earlier this week.