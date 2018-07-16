SOCIETY

VIDEO: Illinois man charged with felony hate crime after harassing woman

An Illinois man has been charged with a felony hate crime after video footage showed him harassing a women wearing a shirt with a Puerto Rican flag on it. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
CHICAGO (KABC) --
An Illinois man caught on video harassing a woman wearing a shirt with a Puerto Rican flag on it has been charged with a felony hate crime.

"You should not be wearing that in the United States of America," Timothy Trybus can be heard telling the woman before questioning her citizenship.

The 62-year-old has a previous misdemeanor assault charge on his record.

Also featured in the video is a police officer who does not step in to stop the harassment despite the woman's pleas for help.

That officer resigned earlier this week.
