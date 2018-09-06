SOCIETY

Immigration rights activists stop in Long Beach on cycling trip from Seattle to San Diego

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Twenty immigration rights activists stopped off in the South Bay amid a cycling trek from Seattle to San Diego.


They call themselves the Dream Riders and are trying to draw attention to their Citizenship For All campaign. The Dream Riders call their trip a 37-day "Journey to Justice" tour.

The cyclists are stopping at different cities and talking with community groups. The Long Beach chapter of the L.A. Country Bicycle Coalition joined them for the ride. Other groups lent a hand with food and bike repairs.

Some of the stops on the ride included Admiral Kidd Park, the Japanese Cultural Center, Cesar Chavez Park and Promenade Park downtown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybikesimmigrationLong Beach
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Pacific Palisades Neighborhood
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
'Bridge Home' homeless shelters set to open next week in DTLA
Pasadena bridge gets temporary fencing to prevent suicide attempts
More Society
Top Stories
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
Burt Reynolds fans, Hollywood stars mourn loss of legendary actor
DNA testing can help with fitness and nutrition
Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing abuse
Johnny Bobbitt will receive balance of funds, GoFundMe says
Bicycling safety: Group tries to teach drivers, cyclists the rules of the road
Naked man crashes car in Lake Balboa
Chino Hills student's suicide attempt spurs action and prevention
Show More
Manhattan Beach PD searching for suspected flasher
Girl, 17, arrested in shooting death of boy, 15, in Santa Ana
Gardena police search for burglar caught on camera in tented home
Water main rupture halts service for hours in Hollywood
Cal Fire says it exceeds budgets, requests $234M more
More News