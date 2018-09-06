Twenty immigration rights activists stopped off in the South Bay amid a cycling trek from Seattle to San Diego.They call themselves the Dream Riders and are trying to draw attention to their Citizenship For All campaign. The Dream Riders call their trip a 37-day "Journey to Justice" tour.The cyclists are stopping at different cities and talking with community groups. The Long Beach chapter of the L.A. Country Bicycle Coalition joined them for the ride. Other groups lent a hand with food and bike repairs.Some of the stops on the ride included Admiral Kidd Park, the Japanese Cultural Center, Cesar Chavez Park and Promenade Park downtown.