Irvine, Huntington Beach ranked among best U.S. cities for families

A list of the best big cities for families is out, and two California communities are among the top five.Overland Park, Kansas was No.1 in WalletHub's annual rankings. Fremont, California was No. 2, followed by Irvine at No. 3.Plano, Texas and South Burlington, Vermont round out the top five.Huntington Beach came in next best for a Southland city, ranking at No. 15.Los Angeles was ranked 96th best.Meantime, San Bernardino was ranked the 7th worst big city for families.Some of the factors include health and safety, education and child care, and affordability.