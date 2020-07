EMBED >More News Videos The Democratic Party of Orange County is calling for John Wayne's name to be removed from the airport in Santa Ana.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A USC exhibit dedicated to John Wayne is being removed in response to student protests.Some students have been pushing since last fall to remove the exhibit due to Wayne's history of racist comments but the school initially decided to keep it.On Friday, school officials announced the exhibit will be moved to the Cinematic Arts Library where it can be studied with proper context.