SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Democratic Party of Orange County is calling for John Wayne's name to be removed from the airport in Santa Ana.The group submitted a resolution requesting the name be restored to its original one: Orange County Airport.The resolution claims the Oscar-winning icon was racist and bigoted.Wayne lived in neighboring Newport Beach where he passed away in 1979, the same year the Orange County Board of Supervisors changed the name.Eyewitness News has reached out to airport officials for comment.