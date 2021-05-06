Society

Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena back open after yearlong closure

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Pasadena's Kidspace Museum reopened its doors Thursday for the first time in more than a year.

Some lucky kids got a sneak peak at the fun on Wednesday.

Normally, the museum is open Thursdays through Sundays.

Kidspace will operate at a reduced capacity because of the pandemic.



Advance online reservations are now required for all guests, including members.

The museum is kicking off the reopening with the its 25th annual Butterfly Season, an all-outdoor celebration filled with fun activities.

For more information, visit www.kidspacemuseum.org.

MORE | Hollywood's Magic Castle to reopen May 21
Hollywood's Magic Castle, the world-famous private clubhouse for magicians, will reopen on May 21 after being closed for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.



MORE | The Broad Museum reopening May 26
The Broad, one of SoCal's most cherished museums, is set to reopen in May after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic.



MORE | LACMA reopens with new exhibitions
LACMA announced it will reopen its doors to visitors starting April 1 - and the museum will feature several new exhibits.

