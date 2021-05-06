Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena back open after yearlong closure

Some lucky kids got a sneak peak at the fun on Wednesday.
Normally, the museum is open Thursdays through Sundays.
Kidspace will operate at a reduced capacity because of the pandemic.
Advance online reservations are now required for all guests, including members.
The museum is kicking off the reopening with the its 25th annual Butterfly Season, an all-outdoor celebration filled with fun activities.
For more information, visit www.kidspacemuseum.org.
