The Broad Museum to reopen in May

The Broad announced plans to reopen on May 26.
The museum will have free exhibitions featuring new acquisitions and works on view for the first time -- alongside new digital offerings and in-depth installations throughout its galleries.
Single artist presentations will include 13 works by Jean-Michel Basquiat.
The Broad was closed for more than a year.
The Broad is reopening to the public on 5/26! Free advance tickets will be available beginning 5/12 at 10am PT. New health and safety policies will be in place to allow visitors the opportunity to safely reflect, reconnect, and be inspired. Learn more at https://t.co/Trm4yy7OYG. pic.twitter.com/e79Z8goK9A— The Broad (@TheBroad) April 16, 2021
