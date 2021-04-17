Coronavirus Los Angeles

The Broad Museum to reopen in May

EMBED <>More Videos

The Broad Museum to reopen in May

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One of Southern California's most cherished museums ready to welcome back everyone.

The Broad announced plans to reopen on May 26.

The museum will have free exhibitions featuring new acquisitions and works on view for the first time -- alongside new digital offerings and in-depth installations throughout its galleries.



Single artist presentations will include 13 works by Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The Broad was closed for more than a year.

MORE | LACMA reopens with new exhibitions
EMBED More News Videos

LACMA announced it will reopen its doors to visitors starting April 1 - and the museum will feature several new exhibits.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countymuseumsmuseum exhibitreopening californiacoronavirus los angeles
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
CDC COVID map shows areas of high transmission in SoCal
Grab your vaccine card! LA County mandate goes into effect tonight
COVID rate falling in LA County, so will indoor mask mandate go away?
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
2 illegal nightclubs, underground casino busted in Hollywood
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
Show More
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Dad gets creative amid bus driver shortage
More TOP STORIES News