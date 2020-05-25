kobe bryant

Kobe Bryant's youngest daughter takes first steps in adorable video shared by wife Vanessa

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's youngest daughter took her first steps on Sunday, nearly four months after the tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas.
Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's youngest daughter took her first steps on Sunday, nearly four months after the tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas that killed the Lakers legend, his daughter Gianna and seven others.

In a video posted by Vanessa on Instagram, 11-month-old Capri is seen standing in front of her aunt Sophie before walking to her mom.

The women are then heard cheering the milestone as Vanessa embraces a smiling Capri.



The 37-year-old mother wrote, "My baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean ... Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today."

Kobe and Vanessa would have celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on April 18. Vanessa shared a photo of Kobe with her 14 million Instagram followers on the couple's wedding anniversary.

WATCH: Kobe Bryant death: Pilot in helicopter crash had no alcohol or drugs in his system, autopsy report says
EMBED More News Videos

An autopsy on the pilot in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash shows he did not have drugs or alcohol in his system.



Along with Capri and 13-year-old Gianna, Kobe and Vanessa had two other daughters: 17-year-old Natalia and 3-year-old Bianka.

In May, Vanessa shared a photo of Capri, whose middle name is Kobe, with the caption: "Capri looks just her daddy (in Gigi's outfit)!"

Vanessa has taken to social media several times since the NBA superstar's death to share touching moments, including posting an emotional and heartfelt tribute to Gianna on what would've been her 14th birthday.

Vanessa shared a photo on social media of Gianna accompanied by a heart-wrenching message.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt tribute to daughter Gianna on what would've been her 14th birthday

"Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!"

She also marked her 38th birthday earlier this month by sharing a very special love letter from her late husband.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant marks 38th birthday by sharing love letter from Kobe

In an Instagram post, Vanessa wrote she found an envelope labeled "To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi."

Inside was a card from Kobe she found and had waited to open.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykobe bryantbabyinstagram
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KOBE BRYANT
Kobe Bryant, all others aboard helicopter died immediately in crash, autopsies show
Autopsy: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol, drugs
Girls basketball coach who died alongside Kobe Bryant remembered through music
Kobe Bryant crash: Unauthorized photos prompt legislation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eaton Canyon hiking trails closed after too many show up
ABC7 to provide live coverage of Memorial Day commemoration
Large crowds expected at LA beaches for Memorial Day
Vernon sees COVID-19 outbreaks at 9 facilities, including Farmer John
13-year-old student graduates from Fullerton College
Lights display at Dodger Stadium honors fallen heroes
Child hurt in crash with teen who admitted drinking, police say
Show More
Manhattan Beach allows small retailers to reopen despite state orders
Seal Beach police enforce physical distancing at beach
Uncle breaks silence on Gabriel Fernandez 7 years after his death
GOP groups sue Newsom over CA vote-by-mail order amid pandemic
Protesters call for LA churches to reopen
More TOP STORIES News