Corrections to Kobe Bryant statue outside Crypto.com arena completed

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- Corrections to the Kobe Bryant statue outside of Crypto.com Arena were completed Tuesday morning, just in time for the Lakers' final regular-season home game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

The 19-foot bronze statue, which was unveiled in February, needed several errors on the marble base corrected.

The names of Jose Calderon and Von Wafer were initially misspelled on the replica box score from Bryant's 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors.

The formatting on the list of career statistical achievements on the front of the base was also adjusted. And Bryant's facsimile signature was recreated to simply read "Kobe," rather than "Kobe 24," since the statue shows Bryant wearing his white, No. 8 Lakers uniform.

The name of the statue's sculptor, Julie Rotblatt Amrany, was also added to the base.

The monument, which has quickly become a popular destination point for fans before and after Laker games, is the first of three statues planned to honor the Lakers great, according to his widow, Vanessa Bryant.

The planned location and the unveiling date for the other two statues -- one of Bryant in his No. 24 uniform and the other with his daughter Gianna, who also died in the 2020 helicopter crash -- are still to be determined, according to a Lakers spokesperson.