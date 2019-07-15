L.A. churches declaring themselves sanctuaries for migrant families amid expected ICE raids

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Several churches in the Los Angeles area have declared themselves sanctuaries for migrant families.They condemn potential raids and are welcoming any refugees with open arms. At least a dozen churches in the area are offering sanctuary to immigrants."We need to have a way of providing for people who are fleeing violence, who are fleeing when they cannot tend to their families, when people are so desperate they are willing to risk their lives," said Rev. Sunny Kang of the United University Church.Many church members at All Saints Episcopal Church in Pasadena didn't show up for Sunday services for fear of the raids and possible arrests by ICE agents, according to a member from the congregation's immigration task force.Some pastors are advising church members how to deal with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents if they arrive at their house or work.They advise not to open the door or answer any questions.