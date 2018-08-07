The 35th National Night Out kicked off Tuesday with more than 35 million people gathering in about 16,000 communities all over the country to celebrate unity and success in fighting crime.Families went out and spent the evening with their local law enforcement, playing games, having fun and learning how to be safe.National Night Out generates community support of local anti-crime efforts and heightens awareness of crime and drug prevention.See reporter Josh Haskell's full report in the video above.