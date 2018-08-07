SOCIETY

Los Angeles communities keep cool and celebrate National Night Out

EMBED </>More Videos

The 35th National Night Out kicked off Tuesday with more than 35 million people gathering in about 16,000 communities all over the country to celebrate unity and success in fighting crime. (KABC)

By
EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The 35th National Night Out kicked off Tuesday with more than 35 million people gathering in about 16,000 communities all over the country to celebrate unity and success in fighting crime.

Families went out and spent the evening with their local law enforcement, playing games, having fun and learning how to be safe.

National Night Out generates community support of local anti-crime efforts and heightens awareness of crime and drug prevention.

See reporter Josh Haskell's full report in the video above.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysafetycrimeeventscommunitypoliceneighborhoodheatheat waveLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyEast Los Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Sacramento neighborhood fleas drive out postal workers
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
More Society
Top Stories
USC president officially steps down amid ongoing scandals
Nearly 4,000-acre fire near Trabuco Canyon is 5 percent contained
Cows corner fleeing suspect in Florida field
MoviePass to limit customers to 3 movies per month
CSUN student athlete charged with rape, sexual assault, battery
Tips for protecting children from household dangers
Asian Americans celebrate diversity at premiere of 'Crazy Rich Asians'
Chargers DE Joey Bosa leaves practice with foot injury
Show More
911 call from witness following Santa Ana plane crash released
Nationwide 'American Idol' bus tour set to kick-off in August
Man found fatally shot inside vehicle in Colton
How the summer heat can impact skincare
5 pet-friendly cooling centers open across LA County
More News