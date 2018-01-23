LA museums holding free day on Jan. 28

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Dozens of Southern California museums are opening their doors for free to the public later this month in a "Museums Free-For-All" event.
The museums will be free on Sunday, Jan. 28.
The museums are partnering with Metro to encourage members of the public to use public transportation to see the museums.
For those who drive, regular parking fees will still be charged.
More information is available here.
Here are the participating museums:
Annenberg Space for Photography
Autry Museum of the American West
The Broad
California African American Museum
California Science Center (General admission only. A timed reservation with a convenience fee is required for Space Shuttle Endeavour.)
Columbia Memorial Space Center
Craft & Folk Art Museum
Descanso Gardens
Forest Lawn Museum
Fowler Museum at UCLA
Getty Center
Getty Villa (Free, timed tickets are required. Visit getty.edu.)
GRAMMY Museum
Hammer Museum
Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles
Japanese American National Museum Free tickets available at janm.org/freeforall.)
Kidspace Children's Museum
La Brea Tar Pits and Museum (General admission only; free tickets available at tarpits.org/freeforall.)
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes
Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)
Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust
The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (MOCA)
Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)
Museum of Tolerance
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (General admission only; free tickets available at nhm.org/freeforall.)
Orange County Museum of Art
The Paley Center for Media
Palm Springs Art Museum
Pasadena Museum of California Art
Petersen Automotive Museum (Tickets must be reserved in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/museum-free-for-all-day-tickets-41631960314#tickets.
Pomona College Museum of Art
Riverside Art Museum
Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Skirball Cultural Center (Noah's Ark timed-entry, one-hour tickets are limited and distributed first-come, first-served.)
Sunnylands Center & Gardens (Excludes tours of the historic house and grounds.)
University Art Museum, CSU Long Beach (Opening reception of Robert Irwin: Site Determined 4-6 pm, Jan. 28. Closed Jan. 27.)
USC Fisher Museum (Offering free admission on Saturday, Jan. 27, instead of Sunday, Jan. 28.)
USC Pacific Asia Museum
Zimmer Children's Museum