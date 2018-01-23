SOCIETY

LA museums holding free day on Jan. 28

Dozens of Los Angeles museums, like the La Brea Tar Pits (left) and the Grammy Museum will offer free admission on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. (Associated Press)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Dozens of Southern California museums are opening their doors for free to the public later this month in a "Museums Free-For-All" event.

The museums will be free on Sunday, Jan. 28.

The museums are partnering with Metro to encourage members of the public to use public transportation to see the museums.

For those who drive, regular parking fees will still be charged.

More information is available here.

Here are the participating museums:

Annenberg Space for Photography

Autry Museum of the American West

The Broad

California African American Museum

California Science Center (General admission only. A timed reservation with a convenience fee is required for Space Shuttle Endeavour.)

Columbia Memorial Space Center

Craft & Folk Art Museum

Descanso Gardens

Forest Lawn Museum

Fowler Museum at UCLA

Getty Center

Getty Villa (Free, timed tickets are required. Visit getty.edu.)

GRAMMY Museum

Hammer Museum

Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles

Japanese American National Museum Free tickets available at janm.org/freeforall.)

Kidspace Children's Museum

La Brea Tar Pits and Museum (General admission only; free tickets available at tarpits.org/freeforall.)

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes

Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)

Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust

The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (MOCA)

Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)

Museum of Tolerance

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (General admission only; free tickets available at nhm.org/freeforall.)

Orange County Museum of Art

The Paley Center for Media

Palm Springs Art Museum

Pasadena Museum of California Art

Petersen Automotive Museum (Tickets must be reserved in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/museum-free-for-all-day-tickets-41631960314#tickets.

Pomona College Museum of Art

Riverside Art Museum

Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Skirball Cultural Center (Noah's Ark timed-entry, one-hour tickets are limited and distributed first-come, first-served.)

Sunnylands Center & Gardens (Excludes tours of the historic house and grounds.)

University Art Museum, CSU Long Beach (Opening reception of Robert Irwin: Site Determined 4-6 pm, Jan. 28. Closed Jan. 27.)

USC Fisher Museum (Offering free admission on Saturday, Jan. 27, instead of Sunday, Jan. 28.)

USC Pacific Asia Museum

Zimmer Children's Museum
