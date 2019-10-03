Homeless in Southern California

Los Angeles officials move to aid homeless by dismissing more than 1 million minor infractions

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several of Los Angeles' top public safety officials on Wednesday announced an effort to "unclog" the court system by absolving minor offenses that occurred five years ago or more.

The announcement was made by City Attorney Mike Feuer, LAPD Chief Michel Moore and Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey as part of a new focus on more serious offenses.

The move will apply to "uncollectible, minor citations" and nonviolent infractions.

"This reprieve will help individuals struggling with homelessness and other types of economic challenges," Lacey said. "Most importantly, we hope to make an impact that benefits the court and allows us all to reallocate limited resources."

Motions filed by the district attorney and city attorney will dismiss more than 1 million pending citations, the oldest of which date back to 1981, according to the City Attorney's Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles police departmenthomeless in southern californialapdhomeless
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Colton vet no longer homeless thanks to community
Newsom's homelessness task force comes to LA to listen to concerns, offer help
Hundreds in Mar Vista hear success stories from the formerly homeless
Single mom goes from homeless to being carpenter apprentice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Truck driver sought in West Covina hit-and-run caught on tape
Car barely misses man as it plows into office in NY: VIDEO
Dodgers launching bid for World Series title
Moreno Valley: Videos emerge showing fights at another middle school
Deal reached on Las Vegas shooting lawsuits
Pilot killed in Connecticut plane crash ID'd as Long Beach man
USC report shows spike in sexual assault claims
Show More
Wild reunion for OC family, dog found 3 states away
Happiness prevents heart disease, death, study says
Mother arrested after death of daughter left in hot car in West Carson
15-million-year-old fossils exhumed in Simi Valley
SWAT raids alleged illegal gambling site in Pacoima
More TOP STORIES News