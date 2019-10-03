Los Angeles officials move to aid homeless by dismissing more than 1 million minor infractions

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several of Los Angeles' top public safety officials on Wednesday announced an effort to "unclog" the court system by absolving minor offenses that occurred five years ago or more.The announcement was made by City Attorney Mike Feuer, LAPD Chief Michel Moore and Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey as part of a new focus on more serious offenses.The move will apply to "uncollectible, minor citations" and nonviolent infractions."This reprieve will help individuals struggling with homelessness and other types of economic challenges," Lacey said. "Most importantly, we hope to make an impact that benefits the court and allows us all to reallocate limited resources."Motions filed by the district attorney and city attorney will dismiss more than 1 million pending citations, the oldest of which date back to 1981, according to the City Attorney's Office.