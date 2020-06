EMBED >More News Videos UCLA professor Dr. Tyrone Howard says the wide range of people coming together during the protests is an encouraging sign.

EMBED >More News Videos The Black Lives Matter chapter in Los Angeles wants to let the community know what they want to see change after the death of George Floyd.

Pastor Cue Jn-Marie of Row Church in downtown Los Angeles says the city needs a complete change of leadership in order for real change to take place and fix society's inequalities."We want them all gone. We need new leadership. We need fresh leadership. Some of the people who are on the streets should be leaders," he said.Jn-Marie added that the "system needs to be dismantled" and be built back equitably for everyone else.Watch the full interview in the video above.