L.A. reinstates temporary ban on homeless overnight parking in residential areas

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to reinstate a law that prohibits overnight parking for homeless people living in their cars.

The vote effectively extended the law, which had expired, for another six months.

The law allows the city to issue citations to people sleeping in their cars, vans or RVs in residential areas.

It also applies to those parked near parks and schools.

Advocates for the homeless population have long criticized the law, arguing that it criminalizes the homelessness.

Tuesday's vote at City Hall was met with an angry reaction from those in attendance.



Proponents of the law believe it is necessary to keep their streets free from homeless encampments.

A program in Los Angeles offers safe places to park for homeless people who live in their vehicles.

