L.A. reinstates temporary ban on homeless overnight parking in residential areas

The vote effectively extended the law, which had expired, for another six months.
The law allows the city to issue citations to people sleeping in their cars, vans or RVs in residential areas.
It also applies to those parked near parks and schools.
Advocates for the homeless population have long criticized the law, arguing that it criminalizes the homelessness.
Tuesday's vote at City Hall was met with an angry reaction from those in attendance.
Angry reaction after #LosAngelesCityCouncil votes to extend #parkingBan for people living in their vehicles. More @ABC7 at 4. pic.twitter.com/Qi6BrER7xv— Sid Garcia (@abc7sid) July 30, 2019
Proponents of the law believe it is necessary to keep their streets free from homeless encampments.
RELATED: L.A. parking program seeks to provide safety to homeless people sleeping in cars