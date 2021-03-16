Coronavirus Los Angeles

LACMA planning to reopen in April with new exhibitions

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles County Museum of Art announced it will reopen its doors to visitors starting April 1, more than a year after it was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors with tickets purchased in advance online will see several new exhibits at LACMA, including:

-- Bill Viola: Slowly Turning Narrative;
-- Cauleen Smith: Give It Or Leave It;
-- NOT I: Throwing Voices (1500 BCE - 2020 CE);
-- Vera Lutter: Museum in the Camera;
-- View From Here: Recent Acquisitions; and
-- Yoshitomo Nara.

The exhibitions Do Ho Suh: 348 West 22nd Street and Fiji: Art & Life in the Pacific from 2020 were extended and also will be available to view.

The museum will require visitors to follow Los Angeles city and county health and safety protocols in both the indoor and outdoor areas of the museum. All visitors must cover their face and mouth at all times except when eating or drinking, complete an online health screening, have their temperature taken, and maintain a distance of at least six feet from other people.

Daily capacity will be limited in accordance with requirements from the California and Los Angeles County departments of public health. People can get advanced timed-entry tickets online at www.lacma.org or by calling 323-857-6010. Ticket blocks will be released one week at a time.

LACMA members can get tickets starting at 10 a.m. March 19 for previews during the week of March 26-30, and the general public can get tickets at 10 a.m. March 25 for the week of April 1-6.

More information about the exhibitions is available at www.lacma.org.

MORE | LA County welcomes reopenings while marking anniversary of 1st shut down order
Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 shut down order in Los Angeles County, and as more businesses reopen indoors, Mayor Eric Garcetti is urging Angelenos to "double down" on safety measures.

