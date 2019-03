EMBED >More News Videos Visitors to Walker Canyon's super bloom during the weekend will have to pay a $10 shuttle service fee to access the poppies, officials said Thursday.

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- Saturday saw another day of massive crowds in Lake Elsinore, where thousands of people are flocking to see the super bloom of poppies.Traffic was snarled on both sides of the 15 Freeway.A city spokeswoman estimated at least 3,000 visitors showed up before noon.To try to cut down on the congestion, the city is now requiring visitors to pay for $10 shuttles to get to Walker Canyon on weekends.The buses are running every few minutes until 8 p.m.Last weekend, public safety officials had to close access to the canyon due to the amount of people.