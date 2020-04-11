Lakewood WWII vet asks to be sent cards to celebrate 105th birthday instead of party

Lt. Colonel Sam Sachs was going to have a celebration at his current senior living home but that now has to be "re-imagined because of the coronavirus and the dangers of bringing people together for a gathering," said Lakewood Mayor Todd Rogers in a video message on Facebook.
Rogers is now encouraging the community to write and send a birthday card to Sachs, who is hoping that President Trump will hear his message and send him one.
"I hope I get many of them. I'm also asking our president to send me a card also. What a thrill that would be," Sachs said in a video.
Those wishing to participate can send the cards to the following address:
Mom & Dad's House, in care of Lieutenant Colonel Sam Sachs
4340 Conquista Avenue
Lakewood, CA 90713
