Lakewood WWII vet asks to be sent cards to celebrate 105th birthday instead of party

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6084408" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two Norwalk brothers couldn't celebrate their birthdays as they had in the past due to COVID-19, but had a small celebration while practicing physical distancing.

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A Lakewood World War II veteran is asking the public to help him celebrate his 105th birthday after his plans were thwarted by the coronavirus pandemic.Lt. Colonel Sam Sachs was going to have a celebration at his current senior living home but that now has to be "re-imagined because of the coronavirus and the dangers of bringing people together for a gathering," said Lakewood Mayor Todd Rogers in a video message on Facebook.Rogers is now encouraging the community to write and send a birthday card to Sachs, who is hoping that President Trump will hear his message and send him one."I hope I get many of them. I'm also asking our president to send me a card also. What a thrill that would be," Sachs said in a video.Those wishing to participate can send the cards to the following address:Mom & Dad's House, in care of Lieutenant Colonel Sam Sachs4340 Conquista AvenueLakewood, CA 90713