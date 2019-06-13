Homeless in Southern California

L.A.'s homeless: Aerial tour of Skid Row, epicenter of crisis

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- You can get a sense of the scope of the Southland's homeless crisis when you see it from the air.

On Wednesday, Chris Cristi from AIR7 HD surveyed what can really be called the epicenter of this crisis - Skid Row.

Some people have walked through it, but it's another thing to fly over it and realize that the tents encompass a 62-block area just to the east of Little Tokyo.

Homeless in L.A.: Scope of growing problem can be seen in aerial tour of city
EMBED More News Videos

AIR7 HD took a tour of downtown Los Angeles to highlight just how bad the homeless crisis has become, showing a landscape dotted with tents throughout the area.



Some corners of Los Angeles, like E. 6th and Crocker streets, have trash overflowing into the street. Other blocks have rows of tents that appear to nearly fully block sidewalks, making it difficult for people to pass through.

EMBED More News Videos

You can get a sense of the scope of the Southland's homeless crisis when you see it from the air.



Some of the new luxury apartments on E. Third Street and S. San Pedro Street are only about a third of a mile away from some of the hardest hit parts of Skid Row, which is home to about 8,000 homeless residents.

For a look at AIR7 HD's aerial tour of the homeless problem on Skid Row, watch the video above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyskid rowdowntown lalos angeleslos angeles countyhomeless in southern californiaeric garcettihomeless
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
SKID ROW HELP: Volunteers feed the homeless with 1,000 burritos
Garcetti responds to Trump's comments on homelessness
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News