L.A.'s homeless: Aerial tour of Skid Row, epicenter of crisis

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5342774" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> AIR7 HD took a tour of downtown Los Angeles to highlight just how bad the homeless crisis has become, showing a landscape dotted with tents throughout the area.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5344382" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> You can get a sense of the scope of the Southland's homeless crisis when you see it from the air.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- You can get a sense of the scope of the Southland's homeless crisis when you see it from the air.On Wednesday, Chris Cristi from AIR7 HD surveyed what can really be called the epicenter of this crisis - Skid Row.Some people have walked through it, but it's another thing to fly over it and realize that the tents encompass a 62-block area just to the east of Little Tokyo.Some corners of Los Angeles, like E. 6th and Crocker streets, have trash overflowing into the street. Other blocks have rows of tents that appear to nearly fully block sidewalks, making it difficult for people to pass through.Some of the new luxury apartments on E. Third Street and S. San Pedro Street are only about a third of a mile away from some of the hardest hit parts of Skid Row, which is home to about 8,000 homeless residents.For a look at AIR7 HD's aerial tour of the homeless problem on Skid Row, watch the video above.