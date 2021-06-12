Laurel Foundation's Big Bear camp teaches transgender kids how to overcome adversity

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- The Laurel Foundation has been embracing and empowering Southland transgender youth as well as children and families affected by HIV and AIDS for more than 25 years.The organization hosts Camp Laurel in Big Bear, where children learn how to overcome adversity."I had gone to camp as a kid my whole life and just felt that there was a real need for a service like camp to give to these kids where they were free to be themselves their authentic selves," said Founder Margot Anderson."I've been going to Camp Laurel since I was 13, and they really helped me to have a positive outlook on who I am," said camper Marty.The Laurel Foundation currently serves more than 700 children and their families in Southern California.