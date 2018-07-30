CARR FIRE

Carr Fire firefighters receive smiles, burritos from little girl

EMBED </>More Videos

A little girl brought smiles to the faces of firemen battling the Carr Fire. (KFSN)

SHASTA COUNTY --
A little girl brought smiles to the faces of firefighters battling the Carr Fire in Northern California.

Two-year-old Gracie Lutz handed out burritos to Cal Fire firefighters at the Shasta District Fair and Event Center. The firefighters are seen smiling from ear to ear as the little girl hands them a burrito.

MORE: Carr Fire burning in Northern California's Shasta County grows to 100,000 acres; 20 percent contained
EMBED More News Videos

The Carr Fire in Shasta County has forced the evacuation of nearly 40,000 people.


Gracie's two uncles and grandfather are helping fight the Carr fire. One uncle, Kody Hill, is a Cal Fire engineer, and grandpa Jerry Hill is a dozer operator. She also has another uncle who is on a water tender.

PHOTOS: Carr, Cranston fires leave destructive trail across California
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygood newsviralviral videocaliforniawildfireCarr FireNorthern CaliforniaCalifornia
Related
Photos from the wildfires across California
Carr Fire grows to 100,000 acres; 20 percent contained
What it's like to fly in the smoky sky over massive Carr Fire: VIDEO
CARR FIRE
Carr Fire grows to 100,000 acres; 20 percent contained
Photos from the wildfires across California
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
What it's like to fly in the smoky sky over massive Carr Fire: VIDEO
More Carr Fire
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Homeless grad hands out resumes on CA street, gets 200 job offers
San Pedro community gardeners struggle with reduced water supply
More Society
Top Stories
OC Mexican Mafia leader ordered killing from prison, DA says
NY murder suspect arrested in LA claims involvement in 7 killings
Beverly Hills property hits market for record $1 billion
Mother of 2 dies after jumping out of moving minivan in Brea
Arrest made in break-in of North Hollywood church
Freight train collides with semi trailer in Pacoima
Argument leads to man's fatal stabbing in Canyon Country
LeBron James opens I Promise School for at-risk children
Show More
18-year-old man arrested for murder, elder abuse in IE
Youth pastor accused of sex assaults arrested in Wildomar
Carr Fire grows to 100,000 acres; 20 percent contained
Cranston Fire in Idyllwild 57 percent contained
Gunman opens fire on officers after carjacking pregnant woman
More News