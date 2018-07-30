SHASTA COUNTY --A little girl brought smiles to the faces of firefighters battling the Carr Fire in Northern California.
Two-year-old Gracie Lutz handed out burritos to Cal Fire firefighters at the Shasta District Fair and Event Center. The firefighters are seen smiling from ear to ear as the little girl hands them a burrito.
MORE: Carr Fire burning in Northern California's Shasta County grows to 100,000 acres; 20 percent contained
Gracie's two uncles and grandfather are helping fight the Carr fire. One uncle, Kody Hill, is a Cal Fire engineer, and grandpa Jerry Hill is a dozer operator. She also has another uncle who is on a water tender.
PHOTOS: Carr, Cranston fires leave destructive trail across California