Good Samaritans honored for their heroic acts at Lakewood Award of Valor event

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Lakewood City Council along with Los Angeles County leaders honored the firefighters, police officers and civilians who risked their lives to save others at the Award of Valor event held Wednesday.In critical situations, small acts of heroism often make the biggest impact.During the Woolsey Fire, off-duty Deputy Chief Kristin Crowley and her wife used garden hoses and pool water to save nine homes by themselves."When we drove home, that's when it really hit us and we thought, as we were driving south on PCH, Malibu was still burning, and that's really when it hit us of how intense it got," Crowley said.Every year, the Los Angeles City Fire Department honors the men and women who serve our communities, but go above and beyond the call of duty.It's a department worn down by a constant flow of fires."It's become our new normal," said Chief Ralph Terrazas. "So, I'm very proud of our people every day. I'm especially proud when they're doing the brush fires."But bravery knows no bounds.Sometimes even our four-legged friends can be the heroes who save the day.In May, Kona's bark alerted her family to a massive fire in their garage. It ultimately destroyed everything, but they all made it out alive."You realize it's just stuff and the only thing that matters is our family, and we're here today because of our dog," Kona's owner Robert Martin said.Honorees included firefighters, police officers, even civilians who risked their lives to save others."They've taken an oath to protect and serve, so it's really nice to recognize their efforts protecting lives in Lakewood, but also it's exciting, if not more exciting is the citizens because they're not sworn and these are just people who had compassion to do the right thing," said L.A. County Fire Department Chief Daryl Osby.They are the heroes who live among us, and inspire us every day.