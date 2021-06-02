Society

Pride 2021: Unique Woman's Coalition empowers Black transgender community

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One local organization has been helping those in the Black transgender community for more than 20 years: the Unique Woman's Coalition. The group's goal is to empower a community that is too often targeted by hate.

"We are a resource hub. We are designed to service the trans and non-binary community," said Queen Shannon, who is passionate about being a voice for the voiceless in the transgender community.

UWC was founded in 1997 looking to empower black trans people. Queen Shannon says too many people in her community are targeted by hate. The group tracks transgender victims killed worldwide.

"Collect data of our fallen siblings that have been murdered to violence or hate crimes worldwide. We acknowledge our community members as brothers and sisters," said Queen Shannon. "Since January 2021, we have had a total of 24 trans and non-binary siblings who have died to cruel acts of violence."

Chela Demuir founded UWC to provide transgender people a refuge from judgement, hate and violence.

"This is a time where our community really needs people to show up for them," Demuir said.

She says her community deserves love and acceptance especially during the holidays.

"It's during a time where our community members who are disenfranchised from our family members, where it's a time where we need a more intimate environment the most," said Demuir.

For more information, visit www.theuwc.org.



