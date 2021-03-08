Society

Local student spends more than a year cleaning up trash at Eaton Canyon

By ABC7.com staff
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- He made it his mission to clean up all of the trash in Eaton Canyon, one of LA's most popular hiking spots.

And after nearly two years, Edgar McGregor says he has finally done it!

McGregor says he visits the park several times a week, filling up at least two buckets at a time.

"After 591 days I haven't found a single reason to stop this pickup," he said. "It's not like I had a big epiphany when I began. I just started picking up one day because I knew it needed to be done. I knew no one was doing it, so that was that."

He posted a video to Twitter to celebrate the occasion.



Climate activist Greta Thunberg even responded with congratulations.

McGregor says he will continue his work in Eaton Canyon, but is also planning cleanups at other local trails.

McGregor is on his way to San Jose State University to get a degree in meteorology.

Once he moves, he says he will find a park there that needs to be cleaned up.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypasadenalos angeles countytrashhiking
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus bill moves to House this week after Senate passage
Mother, daughter found dead in Rancho Cucamonga home
Ohio man recovering after being vaccinated twice in one day
Veterans line up for vaccine at OC clinic
LA city sites adding vaccination appointments this week
What to expect to get from the $1.9 trillion Senate stimulus
Injured woman speaks out after brazen armed robbery at Beverly Hills restaurant
Show More
4 arrested after fatal shooting in Redondo Beach
Biden marking 'Bloody Sunday' by signing voting rights order
Cuomo says he will not resign after another ex-aide alleges inappropriate behavior
Officers hurt, property damaged at rowdy party in Boulder
Video: Driver plows through South LA crash scene
More TOP STORIES News